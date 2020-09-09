Loren E. Derrer
Loren E. Derrer, 55, of Florence, Ky., passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. He was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on Sept. 16, 1964, to Kenneth E. and Alice Derrer (nee Caplinger).
He was an avid outdoorsman who cherished his family and loved to camp, hunt, fish and he enjoyed the occasional car race. Loren worked for Kenton County Sanitation District for many years and retired from there as a Dispatcher.
Loren is survived by his beloved wife, Karen L. Derrer; parents, Kenneth E. and Alice Derrer; son, Rick A. (Rondi) Mullikin; daughter, Amy L. (Rick) Anderson; siblings, Tammy (Doug) Michael, Theresa Derrer, Pam Dunn and Martin J. Derrer; grandchildren, Bailey K. Anderson, Zach Mullikin, Kelsie P. Anderson and Taylor L. Mullikin; sisters-in-law, Terri L. (Albert) Newman and Connie A. Frankenstein as well as a host of other family members and friends including his second family at the Eagle Valley Resort in Sanders, Ky., where he camped every weekend.
A memorial service will be held for family and friends on Saturday, Sept. 12, at 4:00 p.m. at Cross Keys Worship Center, 7174 Mill Creek Road, Mount Crawford, VA 22841. A dinner will follow.
