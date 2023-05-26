Loren Grey Gentry
Loren Grey Gentry, 53, of Harpers Ferry, W.Va., died Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Leesburg, Va.
Born Tuesday, May 6, 1969, in Bristol, Tenn., he was the son of Danny Gentry and Patricia Gentry.
Loren is survived by his parents; daughter, Jenna Nicole Bruce and brother, Vincent Reeves Gentry.
Loren was an amazing father, son, and brother. He had an exceptionally kind and patient heart that touched everyone he met. His happiest moments were when he was panning for gold, fishing, gaming, building computers, researching, cooking, and spending time with family.
He was a software engineer working for Fornetix since 2015. Always passionate about his work, he was continually learning and improving in the tech industry. He was mostly self-taught and moved his way up the ladder. We are so proud of his hard work and determination. He worked from home all the way through his battle with cancer.
His other career accomplishments include being the owner and chef of Nestors in Harrisonburg, Va.
Although his time was cut short his impact was not. We will remember him in everything we do. We’ll carry his wit, humor, and intelligence in our hearts to remind ourselves what Loren would tell us. In that way he will forever be with us.
A memorial visitation was held 5:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, VA 20175.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com. The family would appreciate friends sharing any memories they have of Loren so we can celebrate his life together.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Loren Grey Gentry, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Although a year has passed, you will always be loved and never forgotten.
