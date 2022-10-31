Lorena Lee Morris, 89, of Elkton, passed away Oct. 26, 2022, at Journey’s Crossing in Elkton. She was born Oct. 21, 1933, in Elkton to the late Dorse and Kathleen Dean Hensley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Harris Morris; son, Angelo Michael; and brothers, Lewis and Jesse Hensley.
She attended Elkton Pentecostal and loved reading her Bible, dancing and looking at old photos. She loved sewing; making her own clothes as well as making and selling peanut butter eggs.
She is survived by brothers, Wallace and Henry Hensley; her niece and caregiver, Debbie Gooden and husband, Floyd.
A graveside service was conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with Pastor Travis Hensley officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
