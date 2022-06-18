Lorene V. Wade
Lorene V. Wade, 100, of Warrenton, Va., passed away Tuesday June 14, 2022 at Brookside Rehab and Nursing Center.
Born in Circleville, W.Va., on April 16, 1922 to the late Robert and Lilly May Vandevander.
Lorene worked as a Proof Reader in the Capital Building for the State of West Virginia.
She is preceded in death by her second husband, Edward Wade and her first husband, Jack Grogg; three children; Cloise Grogg, Theodore G. Grogg and Nancy L. Heflin and her three sisters; Virginia Lambert, Roberta Bland and Nellie Nelson.
She is survived by eleven grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will take place on Friday, June 24, 2022 at Moser Funeral Home, 233 Broadview Ave., Warrenton, VA from 10:00 until the start of the memorial service at 11:00 a.m. Inurnment to follow in Bright View Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed to Lorene’s family at www.moserfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.