Loretta Bernice Summers, 83, of Singers Glen, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at her home. Mrs. Summers was born March 7, 1937, in Rockingham County, and was the daughter of the late Benjamin and Ruby Donovan Knight.
She was a lifetime resident of Singers Glen and a member of the Zion Hill Mennonite Church. She spent many years in nursing, caregiving in her home, and later as an assistant manager at Royal No. 10 in Harrisonburg. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and traveling all over the country. She loved the beaches, nature, wildlife, taking rides on Skyline Drive and especially loved her Siamese cats.
Her husband, James C. Summers Sr., preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a son, Dennis Mongold, and a sister, Evelyn Summers. She is survived by a daughter, Lori Cole of Singers Glen; two stepsons, Jeff Summers and wife, Thelma, of Singers Glen and James “J.C.” Summers Jr. and partner, Teresa Keplinger of Mathias, W.Va.; a stepdaughter, Patsy Sponaugle and husband, Butch, of Inwood, W.Va.; four brothers, Kenneth Knight, David Knight and wife, Lois, Danny Knight and wife, Shirley and Gene Knight and wife, Sue, all of Singers Glen; grandchildren, Benjamin Winegard and wife, Jenn, Laura Breeden and husband, Michael S., C.J. Keplinger and wife, Susana; great-grandchildren, Brandon Winegard, Hannah Petrillo, Amy Winegard, Cameron Hummel and Citlali Keplinger; numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren, all of Georgia, and her most beloved Siamese cat, “Sassy”.
Pastor David Burrell will conduct the funeral service 3:00 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at the Church of Solsburg in Elkton. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the church. Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others. Burial will follow in the Singers Glen Community Cemetery in Singers Glen.
Memorial gifts may be made to the family for funeral expenses or the Wildlife Center of Virginia, 1800 S. Delphine Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.
Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
