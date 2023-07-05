Loretta Margaret Smith Shultz, 90, of Linville, Va., passed away July 2, 2023, at Blue Ridge Rehabilitation and Nursing home in Harrisonburg, Va.
She was born Jan. 23, 1933, to the late Henry and Luella Simmons Smith.
She worked at the Candy counter at Grant’s Department Store and as a homemaker. She was a member of Cherry Grove United Methodist Church.
On July 18 1959, she married Warren A. Shultz, who passed away May 19, 2019.
Surviving are a daughter, Julie Shultz Riggleman and husband, Rodney, of Linville; grandchildren, Randal Shoemaker and wife, Eliza, and Jillian Shoemaker; and great-grandchild, Rhyan Shoemaker.
Also preceding her in death was a brother, Ralph Smith.
Her body was cremated and there will be no services at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
