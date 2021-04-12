Loretta Marie Morris Hammer "Lucy", 86, of Grottoes, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Loretta was born in Port Republic on April 6, 1935, and was the daughter of the late James Homer Morris and Alice Margaret (Raynes) Morris.
During her life she worked as a seamstress at Sleepwear in Elkton, Metro Pants in Harrisonburg, and Genesco in Verona. She was a kind, generous, and thoughtful woman, who fiercely loved her family, especially her daughters and grandchildren. She enjoyed playing cards, listening to country music, watching game shows, reading detective magazines, writing poetry, flatfooting, and spoiling her pets. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her family. She was known for her sense of humor and quick wit. She had a gift for finding humor in almost any situation and a knack for making people laugh. A survivor of breast cancer, she faced life with humor, courage, and resilience.
Loretta is survived by a daughter, Jackie Morris Edwards and husband, Lindy, of Port Republic; a son-in-law, Paul (Shorty) Roach of Elkton; four grandchildren, Micki Paulson and husband, Adam, Mendy Lamond and husband, Bryan, Jeremy Roach and wife, Megan, and Megan Rexrode and husband, Nate; eight great-grandchildren, Sam Paulson, Emma Lamond, Evan Lamond, James Roach, Ashley Roach, Jace Rexrode, Avery Rexrode and Ella Rexrode. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Marsha Morris Roach; her brother, Frederick Lee Morris; her sisters, Violetta Morris Sipe and Joyce Morris Spitzer; longtime companion, Donnie Johnson; and special sister-in-law, Minnie Morris.
Friends and family may visit Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 13, to sign the guest register and pay their respects. The casket will be closed.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Grottoes Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
