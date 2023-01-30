Loretta V. Stepp, 85, of Front Royal, Va. passed away Jan. 25, 2023, at home. She was born in Shenandoah, Va. on May 9, 1937, to the late Iva F. Rothgeb, and graduated from Shenandoah High School, Class of 1956.
Loretta was a nurse, serving the community at Warren Memorial Hospital in Front Royal for 37 years.
A celebration of life will be held at New Hope Bible Church in Front Royal on Feb. 4, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. There will be a time of fellowship along with a meal served directly after the service. Burial will follow at Rest Haven Cemetery in Shenandoah, Va. The family will receive guests before the service starting at 10 a.m.
Loretta is survived by her son, Robert H. Stepp Jr. “Bobby” and wife, Tanya H. Stepp; her daughter, Barbara Stepp and husband, Roger Stephens; a granddaughter, Kristy Beaune and husband, Chris Beaune; a grandson, Wesley Stepp and wife, Brittany W. Stepp; great-grandchildren, Kaileigh Pittington, Thomas Beaune, Raelyn Stepp and Titus Stepp; and a great-great-grandson, Kal Rutledge.
She is preceded by her husband of 66 years, Robert H. Stepp Sr. “Bob”, who passed away June 10, 2022; her mother, Iva Rothgeb; and a sister, Shirley Rothgeb.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Bible Church, 80 North Lake Ave., Front Royal, VA 22630 or the Humane Society of Warren County, 1245 Progress Drive, Front Royal, VA 22630.
