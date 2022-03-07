Lorine Cardin Smith, 93, formerly of Elkton, passed away March 3, 2022, in Chester, Va. Mrs. Smith was born Dec. 1, 1928, in Page County and was a daughter of the late John Isaac and Minnie Collier Cardin.
She was a longtime member of the Evangelical United Methodist Church in Elkton, where she was involved in many church activities. She was a member of the Red Hat Club and enjoyed gardening, sewing and was a wonderful cook. She made quilts for family and friends and enjoyed helping with Apple Butter at the Dan and Jan Davis Farm for many years. She was a longtime volunteer for the Elkton Area United Services.
Her husband, Ray Carlton Smith, preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by a number of siblings. She is survived by a son, Ray Carlton Smith Jr. and wife, Mary; a daughter, Denise Smith; sisters, Lucille Sampson and Faye Hansbrough; three grandchildren, Christopher Smith and wife, Katie, Elizabeth Smith Ray and husband, Jeremy, and Sarah Smith; and great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Smith, Madelyn Smith, Zachary Ray, Liam Ray and Ares Ashe.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The Rev. Debra Powell will conduct the funeral service 1:00 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Kyger Funeral Home Chapel in Harrisonburg. Burial will follow in the Eastlawn Memorial Gardens near Harrisonburg.
Memorial gifts may be made to the E.A.U.S., 149 west Spotswood Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared by visiting www.kygers.com.
