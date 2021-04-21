Lorna Armstrong Lutz
Lorna Armstrong Lutz was born in Chicago, Ill., on March 28, 1939. She was the only child of Walter and Georgianna Armstrong. When she was seven, 1946, her father was transferred to Vienna, Austria, where he was a civilian economist attached to the Navy, from the Pentagon and one of the first civilians to go to Europe after World War II. Lorna and her family lived there until 1953. She had many unique experiences with the Russian troops and rode Gen Herman Goring’s horse from the Russian Army.
Returning to the U.S., they lived in Washington, D.C. She graduated from Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School and then from the University of Illinois. She started her teaching career in Maryland. She attended St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Washington, D.C. It was there she met her husband, Willard Lutz. They were married Dec. 23, 1961, at St. Mark’s Church. Willard entered MCV Dental School in September of 1961. After marriage, Lorna moved to Richmond where she taught at Seven Pines Elementary School. Lorna is the mother of five children, Walter, Catherine, Wayne, Caren, and Cristen. Also, foster daughters, Leona and Trudy. There was also five exchange students and five other foster children in their home.
After moving to Luray with her husband, Lorna taught in Page County for several years. She also taught Weekday Religious Education for several years. She then moved with her husband to New Market in 1975 and taught school at Rockingham and Shenandoah County Schools until she retired in 2001. After retirement Lorna substituted teaching until 2016.
Lorna was active in church, serving on the consistory of Christ UCC for many years and was secretary of Consistory. She also sang in the choir.
Lorna was a member of Virginia Education and National Education Association and attended many conventions as a delegate. She also served the Shenandoah County Teachers Association and the Shenandoah County Retired Association.
Lorna served on the Shenandoah County Planning Commission for the future of Shenandoah County in the 1990s. Lorna never met a stranger and was a faithful partner and wife. Also, totally devoted to her children and all students she taught over her teaching career. Lorna’s smile would light up a room and she was a true blessing to everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her. Lorna went to her Heavenly home on April 18, 2021.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Christ United Church of Christ, P.O. 968, Mount Jackson, VA 22842.
Online condolence may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
