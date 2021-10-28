“Fear not for I have redeemed you. I have called you by name and you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you, and through the rivers, they shall not overwhelm you; when you walk through fire you shall not be burned, and the flame shall not consume you.” – Isiah 43:1
Lorna C. Morris, 94, of Harrisonburg, Va., passed away Oct. 22, 2021. She was born June 17, 1927, the eldest daughter of Harold and Agnes Doutty of Sydney, Australia.
A Bonnie Scottish lass, she sported long thick braids down to her waist as a girl. Her dad was one of the first professional photographers in Australia, documenting the building of the railways. She always had a cup of tea and a treat ready for anyone that came to visit.
Her first job after school was with the Australian agricultural ministry in a rough part of Sydney. She soon realized her passion was serving God and continued on to Theological College. There she met Alfred J. Morris and together they left Australia to become missionaries in Japan and Jamaica. After retirement, she helped Fred found Manna Publications, bible commentaries translated into 54 languages. At Sunnyside Retirement Community, Lorna led bible studies using a syllabus she wrote about women in the bible. She and Fred joined First Presbyterian Church after moving to Harrisonburg and became naturalized citizens.
They had four children, Gay, Wendy, Jeanette and Steven. Wendy died in the South Tower on 9/11, a tragedy Lorna bore with strength and courage.
She was preceded in death by Fred in September 2018. Grieving her are Gay and Larry, Jeanette and Paul, Steve and Rosie and Lynn Faulkner; her nine grandchildren and her 10 great-grandchildren, and many friends and neighbors.
A dinner will be held in her honor at Sunnyside when it is possible. A memorial service and interment will be at a later date in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
