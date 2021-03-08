Lorraine Cathlene Suter (nee Helmick), age 77, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Feb. 27, 2021, in Ambler, Pa., after a 6-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lorraine was the beloved wife of Stuart R. Suter. She treasured her family and was a dedicated mother to Ross Suter, wife, Stacey, and Ann Livengood, husband, Larry. Her role as Gram was dear to her and she adored her six (6) grandchildren, Kelsey, Christian, and Molly Suter and Madeline, Griffin, and Corinne Livengood.
She was predeceased by her parents, Neil and Doris Helmick, and is survived by her sister, Elaine Hinkle, husband, Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.
Lorraine was born on June 27, 1943, in Maryland and grew up in Harrisonburg, Va. She was a 1961 graduate of Harrisonburg High School. Shortly after getting married to Stuart in 1963, they moved for education and career over the next decade to Michigan, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Vermont. They finally settled in Springfield Montgomery County, Pa., where she raised Ross and Ann. Lorraine was active in family, community, school, and church. She made many dear friends in their Flourtown Gardens neighborhood and at Ambler Church of the Brethren, where she attended for 52 years.
Her avocation was motherhood, at which she excelled. Lorraine was a supportive constant in her children's schools and activities, from being president of the Erdenheim Elementary PTA to being room-mom and Springfield High School (Montco.) football and band booster. Lorraine was gracious and was known for making small, appropriately timed gestures that made a big difference to her family and friends. She was a class act who leaves a legacy of quiet generosity, integrity, and kindness.
Due to gathering restrictions, Lorraine's services will be private. Her family is looking to have a celebration of her life when circumstances allow. Interment will be at Ambler Church of the Brethren Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine's name may be made to local charities that she personally supported for almost 40 years: Inter-Faith Housing Alliance, 31 S. Spring Garden St., Ambler, PA 19002; www.i-fha.org and Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard, 150 N. Main St., Ambler, PA 19002; www.community-cupboard.org.
