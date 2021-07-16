Lorraine Cathlene Suter (nee Helmick), age 77, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Feb. 27, 2021, in Ambler, Pa., after a 6-month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Lorraine was the beloved wife of Stuart R. Suter. She treasured her family and was a dedicated mother to Ross Suter, wife, Stacey, and Ann Livengood, husband, Larry. Her role as Gram was dear to her and she adored her six (6) grandchildren, Kelsey, Christian, and Molly Suter and Madeline, Griffin, and Corinne Livengood.
She was predeceased by her parents, Neil and Doris Helmick, and is survived by her sister, Elaine Hinkle, husband, Thomas, and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to Lorraine's memorial service Friday, July 23, 11:00 a.m. at Ambler Church of the Brethren, 351 E. Butler Ave., Ambler, PA 19002. The family will receive friends starting at 9:30 a.m. If you would like to attend the service virtually, the link to the live stream will be available at the church's website: www.amblercob.org.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lorraine’s name may be made to local charities that she personally supported for almost 40 years: Inter-Faith Housing Alliance, 31 S. Spring Garden St., Ambler, PA 19002; www.i-fha.org and Mattie N. Dixon Community Cupboard, 150 N. Main St., Ambler, PA 19002; www.community-cupboard.org.
