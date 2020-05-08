Lorraine Frances Cox, 94, of Harrisonburg, Va., died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, in the Sentara RMH Medical Center, Harrisonburg, Va. Mrs. Cox was born June 29, 1925, in Colver, Pa., daughter of the late James Smith and Margaret Mitchell Smith.
She retired from the Fairfax County Police Department where she worked as a crossing guard.
She married Floyd G. Cox in Washington, D.C. Mr. Cox preceded her in death on May 3, 1993.
Surviving are three sons, David Cox of Fairfax, Va., Daniel “Sonny” Cox of Harrisonburg, Va., and Marty Cox of Cape Coral, Fla.; two daughters, Nancy Penera of San Diego, Calif., and Pamela Hayes of Winchester, Va.; a sister, Betty Foley of Maryland; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. May 11, 2020, in Green Hill Cemetery, Berryville, Va., with Mr. R.K. Shirley III officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA, 2170 Old Furnace Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Arrangements are being handled by Enders & Shirley Funeral Home, Berryville, Va.
