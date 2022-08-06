Lorraine Janet Jones
Lorraine Janet Jones, 72, of Harrisonburg, died August 4, 2022 at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab Center.
She was born July 5, 1950 in Bergton and was a daughter of the late Raymond Davis and Ina N. Dove Lantz.
She worked at Rocco Hatchery and was a member of Melrose Church of the Brethren.
On December 29, 1978 she married Daniel Wilson Jones, who preceded her in death on January 8, 2021.
Surviving are a son, two step children, and three siblings.
She was preceded in death by three sisters.
Lorraine’s wishes were to be cremated and have her ashes interred alongside her husband privately at Perry Moyer Memorial Cemetery in Bergton.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to www.grandlefuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.