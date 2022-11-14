Lorraine Jean Derrow Knighton Gooden, 92, of Elkton, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. Lorraine was born April 3, 1930, in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Elmer Emanuel and Vera Crystal Myers Derrow.
On July 23, 1947, she married Jessie Willard Knighton, who passed away Nov. 21, 1954. Lorraine went on to marry her second husband on Dec. 4, 1961, Paul Lochte Gooden Sr., who preceded her in death Jan. 21, 1995. In addition to her husbands, she is preceded in death by her sons, Brian Lynn Gooden and Paul L. Gooden Jr., Jessie W. Knighton Jr.; daughter, Bonnie Lou Knighton; and two brothers, Carroll D. Derrow and Warren E. Derrow.
Lorraine was a wonderful homemaker and caregiver to her husband and children. She was a phenomenal cook and baker who always cooked to perfection. Lorraine loved flowers and she had a large card ministry sending cards to friends and family for many different occasions.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Robert Gooden and wife, Rhonda, of Elkton; daughters, Connie Louderback and husband, Bill, of Harrisonburg and Patti Meadows and husband, Donnie, of Elkton; siblings, Lawrence Derrow and wife, Rachel, and Evelyn Meyer; grandchildren, Jay Knighton (Emily), Steve Knighton (Candy), Stacy Knighton, Angie Smith (Kevin), Billy Louderback, Mark Louderback, Julia Waldron (Aaron), Jonathan Meadows (Becca), Janina Chappel (Joey), Jeremiah Meadows (Anne), Joshua Meadows, Jillian Meadows, Jessica Batman (Nathan), Paul Gooden III (Courtney), Brandon Gooden (Chanda), and Heather Meadows (Jonathan); 20 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at Elk Run Cemetery with Pastor Gerald Meeks officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.