Lorraine Kee Booton, 93, of 982 River Road in Elkton, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Accordius Health in Harrisonburg. She was born Aug. 27, 1926, and was the daughter of the late Olen Jackson and Lona Gertrude Eye Kee. She was raised in the home of the late Ella Baugher.
Mrs. Booton was a member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Shenandoah. She drove a school bus for Elkton area schools and was the first female driver for Rockingham County. Following retirement, she operated a home cleaning service.
On Nov. 5, 1949, she married George Franklin Booton, who preceded her in death on Aug. 28, 1975. She was the last survivor of seven siblings.
Surviving are her son, David Booton and wife, Lois Shifflett Booton, of Elkton.
A private graveside service with Pastor Dan Bassett officiating will be at the Methodist Church Cemetery in Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Elkton Emergency Squad, P.O. Box 152, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
