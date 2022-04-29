Lorraine “Lori” Kay Huffman, 65, a resident of Concord Township, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 28, 2022, at her sister’s home in Singers Glen.
Mrs. Huffman was born April 20, 1957, in Iowa City, Iowa, and was a daughter of the late William Selmer Rosedale and Mabel Ida Uuskallio Rosedale.
She was a kindergarten teacher at Waterman Elementary School. She enjoyed gardening and was a talented seamstress.
On March 17, 2007, she married Daniel Marion Huffman, who survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Anna R. Burt and husband, Dan, and Erika J. LaBounty; siblings, Virginia G. Carnell, Bradley D. Rosedale and Karla A. Davis; stepchildren, Tice (Allison), Michael (Isa), Susie (Jonny), Brent (Jessica), Andrew (Cate), Benjamin (Leanne), Robert (Olivia) and Timothy; and grandchildren, Karis, Hazel, Bethanie, Wyatt, Rosie, Saoirse, Mika, Pauli, Silas, Martin, Liam, Finn, Rowan, Jackson and Jesse.
A private graveside service will be held at Greenmount Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Choice Hospice, 1819 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
