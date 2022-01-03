Lorraine Mae Lawson, 86, Elkton, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, Va.
Mrs. Lawson was born May 19, 1935, in Greene County and was the daughter of the late George Herman and Sinia Jane Johnson Collier. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Virginia Ann Fulk and husband, Crawford; a brother-in-law, Donald Gooden, and a niece, Tina Byers.
On Jan. 15, 1955, she married Elmer Lee Lawson, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2012.
Lorraine spent 25 years working at The Elkton Restaurant and was a dedicated member of Elkton Pentecostal Church. She was also a caregiver to those in need. Lorraine loved hymn sings and attending auction and yard sales.
Surviving are a sister, Sylvia Gooden Dovel and husband, Jerry, of Stanley; two nephews, Keith Gooden and Daniel Fulk; a niece, Bonnie Carini, as well as her caregivers, Brenda Grimsley, Mertie Blakemore and Catherine Good, who all provided Lorraine with loving care.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Eddie Byers, Pastor Travis Hensley and Pastor Danny Herring officiating. Interment will follow at Elk Run Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Elkton Pentecostal Church, P.O. Box 217, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.