Lorraine Oliver W. Smith, 94, of W. Spring Street, Elkton, Va., went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 24, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter. She was born Aug. 14, 1926, in McGaheysville, Va., and was the daughter of the late Lester Edgar and Edna Keyton Oliver.
Lorraine attended the McGaheysville School from 1932-1943 and later worked for A&P with 23 years of service. She was an active member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church, where she served as president of the Ladies Fellowship for many years. She was an active member of the choir and also an active member of the Elkton Ruritans Club. Her many enjoyments were entertaining with family and friends, decorating for Christmas, flowers, gardening, cooking, baking, making candy and baking and decorating wedding cakes. Lorraine was a caregiver to a number of loved ones. She enjoyed her Bible, word search and traveling. Her home was always open to family, friends and at times to others when someone needed a place to stay for a while.
On Sept. 7, 1972, she married, Richard D. Smith, who preceded her in death on Jan. 4, 1993. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her only son, L. Garry Williams; brothers, Nelson L. and Ray (Dick) Oliver; sister, Evelyn Oliver Berkheimer and a wonderful friend of 18 years, Bill Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory are three granddaughters, Teresa Pence and husband, C.L., Joanna Garland and Sherry Dean Hall, all of Elkton; seven great-grandchildren, Ryan Pence, Hallie Pence, Natalie Pence, Sloan Garland, Brianna Garland, Nicole Dean and Seth Hall; great-great-grandson, Carter Thompson; special daughter-in-law, Carol Williams of Elkton; nieces, Arlene Cornell and Michele Oliver; nephew, Lester McFarland; great-niece and nephew, Jessie Grant, Scotty McFarland and Jimmy Fleek and a number of extended family and friends, including, the Wilson family, Thelma Bell and Shirley Mowbray.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday (tonight) at the Elkton Pentecostal Church in Elkton.
The funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, at Elkton Pentecostal Church with Pastor Eddie Byers and Pastor Danny Herring officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville.
Memorial gifts may be made to the Ladies Fellowship at the Elkton Pentecostal Church, 16704 East Summit Ave., Elkton, VA 22827.
Arrangements entrusted to Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.