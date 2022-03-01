Elwood Cullers, 80, of Timberville, left this world to begin a new life on Feb. 26, 2022.
He was born Sept. 17, 1941, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Lory Ernest and Elsie Mae Mathias Cullers. He moved with his family to Timberville when he was four years old.
Elwood was a brick layer/stone mason by trade, but he was also a farmer and gunsmith.
He was particularly interested in muzzleloaders and became an outstanding marksman. He traveled to many shoots and skirmishes where he holds national records. Elwood belonged to the National Muzzleloading Rifle Association. Twice a year for 41 years, he traveled to Friendship, Ind., for national shoots where he still holds many national records. He was an eight-time rifle champion and inducted into the NMLRA Rifle Shooters Hall of Fame in 2008, along with many other achievements. He held the National Muzzleloader record for 60 and over in 2003 and 2005. He was the National Muzzleloading Champion Offhand Champion in 1996, Mel Watkins Champion in 1981, Musket Champion in 2008 and West Virginia Offhand Champion.
Elwood loved the outdoors, old westerns, as well as the history of Timberville. But one of the things he was most proud of was the building of his Kentucky long rifle. Many hours, lots of late nights and weekends were spent to get it exactly right.
Elwood was multi-talented. He had many friends locally and in the black powder world. He will be missed by all.
Surviving are one sister, Alta Cullers Fleming; nieces and nephews, Gordon Cullers, Ernest Cullers (Linda), Gary Cullers (Cindy), Patricia Cullers, Galen “Sonny” Cullers (Becky), Joe Alger (Cathy), Steve Alger (Beth), Debbie Clamon (Shawn), Ricky Alger, Jack Fleming (Betty), Bob Fleming, Diane Cullers (Bob), Barbara Nelson (Jeff); and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.
Elwood was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon “Wayne” Cullers; his sister, Luella Cullers Alger; and his nephew, Tony Alger.
Pastor Bernie Fuska will conduct a graveside service 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at Timberville Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Gordon Cullers, Ernest Cullers, Gary Cullers, Galen “Sonny” Cullers, Christopher Cullers and Ryan Crider.
There will be no viewing or visitation at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.