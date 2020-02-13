Loryce Margaret Heisel, 86, of Bridgewater, formerly of Penn Laird, Va., passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mrs. Heisel was born Dec. 7, 1933, in Wisconsin, and was the daughter of the late Antone and Emma Struad Foral. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Timothy Alfred Heisel, on Dec. 18, 2011; son, Jeffrey Heisel; sister, Elaine LeFebre, and brother, Kenneth Foral.
Loryce, along with her husband, resided in various states including, Wisconsin, Idaho, New Jersey, Texas, South Dakota, Illinois, New York, Florida, North Carolina, and Virginia as a result of Mr. Heisel’s employment. Mrs. Heisel was a member of the American Bouvier de Flandres Club and was an owner, handler and breeder having won a Best in Breed award at the Westminster Kennel Club, and several Best in Show awards. She later reached Master Championship Level in Agility with her Border Terriers.
Surviving are her sons, Stephen Heisel and wife, Lisa, of Texas and Mark Heisel and wife, Odile, of Stuarts Draft; daughter, Judith Heisel and wife, Eileen Best of California; five grandchildren, Jaime Heisel, Marc Heisel and wife, Brianne, Allison Benson her husband, Jeff, Philip Heisel and wife, Anika, and Jen Jordan and husband, Andy; two great-grandchildren, Max Benson and Gavin Heisel and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird.
Memorial contributions may be made to Bouvier Health Foundation or Bridgewater Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
