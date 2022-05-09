Lossie Evelyn Clark, 92, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of Elkton, Va., passed away Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Jacksonville.
Mrs. Clark was born June 4, 1929, in Lexington, Va., and was a daughter of the late Hansford and Martha Wood Southers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne Smith; two sisters, Roma Grey and Patricia Jenkins; five brothers, Alvey, Roy, William, Lorenzo, and Larosa Southers as well as a great-grandson, Joshua White.
On Dec. 24, 1987, she married Henry L. Clark, who also preceded her in death in 2002.
Lossie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was the oldest of 17 and was a mother to all of her sisters. She spent all of her life in Virginia, except for the last four years when she moved to Florida. She loved being surrounded by family and friends. Selflessness and generosity were two traits that highlighted her personality. She loved General Hospital, dancing, old country music, hymns and making big meals and cooking… especially her cake bread and fried chicken. Lossie called everyone “Honey” and ended each telephone call with “I Love You, Always.”
She is survived by her children, Alice Osborn, Linda Kronk, James “Jimmy” Thompson, and Johnny Newell; sisters, Shelby Tettermer, Della Mays, Brenda Meadows, Clara Hensley, Barbara Cox, Bonita Gore and Janet Gordon; brothers, Jerry Southers and Clayton Southers; nine grandchildren, Amy White, Chris Duby, Nancy Clark, Sandy Lutz, Robbie Smith, Patricia Brown, Katina Smith, Paul Junior Kronk and John Paul Kronk; 23 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with Pastor Wyatt Mayse officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation 11921 Rockville Pike, Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
