After a long and generous life, Lottie Blosser Ritchie has ended her journey on earth. She now joins her Savior at her eternal destination, being united with family and friends who have gone before. She ran the race with dignity and honor watching over her family with love and care. Lottie passed away at Life Care Center in New Market November 9, 2022. She was born May 20, 1923, in Dayton, Va. Her parents were Amos Henry and Lucy Wyant Blosser, who preceded her in death.
Lottie was a member of Clover Hill United Methodist Church and worked at Imco (Brockway) in Harrisonburg for 24 years before retiring. Over her lifetime she made many friends, acquiring many more playing bingo, which she thoroughly enjoyed, playing up to 15 cards and still keeping an eye on friends cards. After retiring Lottie moved to Heritage Haven at VMRC where she lived almost 25 years. She participated in many activities. She had a very competitive nature and enjoyed meeting with friends in the game room for jigsaw puzzles, cards and pool, taking on all comers and happy to show her prowess, even to her grandchildren. Equally important was time spent just socializing with friends.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by five brothers, Walter, Russell, Virgil, Roy and Ralph Blosser; two sisters, Mae Life and Polly Ludholtz; son, William “Bill” Ritchie; grandson, Stephen Tutwiler; great-granddaughter, Aerial Ritchie; daughter-in-law, Mary Sue Ritchie and a son-in-law, John Bennington.
She is survived by a son, Graydon Ritchie, Jr. (Marie); two daughters, Sandra Bennington and Vickie Tutwiler (Don); daughter-in-law, Peggy Ritchie; grandchildren, Lorrie Freeman (Scott), Tamara Bennington, Jeffrey Ritchie (Julie), Dennis Ritchie, Angela Ritchie Miller, Brenda Ritchie Morris, Joshua Tutwiler and Jackie Kline (Joe); great-grandchildren, Christopher Jarvis (Mollee), Corey Jarvis (companion, Rachel Ross), Maggie Ritchie Rhodes (Taylor), Jesse Ritchie (Danielle), Martin, Morgan and Madelyn Ritchie, Alannah and Brandon Vandevander, Connor Morris, Emily Freeman Inskeep (Garrett), Cody Burgoon (Megan) and Megan Burgoon; great great-grandchildren, Jude and Gideon Jarvis, Ava VanBenschoten, Keaton and Piper Knight, Kayleigh Murrow, Mackenna and Raelynn Lohr, Calvin and Phoebe Rhodes, Marly Ross-Tallman, Finley Frizzell and Emmett Inskeep.
A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with the Rev. Sarah Bailey officiating. Interment will follow at Weavers Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday evening at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Clover Hill United Methodist Church, 3457 Fulton School Road, Dayton, VA 22821.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
