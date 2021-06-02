Lottie Secrist
Lottie Secrist, 86, of Shenandoah, passed away at Harrisonburg Health and Rehabilitation Center on May 30, 2021. She was born July 31, 1934, in Page County to the late David “Davie” N. and Lily May Shomo Lucas.
Lottie worked for Alliance as a laborer for many years. She enjoyed the outdoors, mowing and spending time with her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Derwood C. Secrist Sr.; sons, Derwood C. Secrist Jr. and Kenneth Secrist and numerous brothers and sisters.
Survived by daughter-in-law, Clara Wyant Secrist of Shenandoah; sisters, MaryAnn May, Ramona May and Alberta Morris; grandchildren, Niki Park and husband, Isaac, of Shenandoah and C.J. Secrist and companion, Allie Fincham, of Shenandoah; stepgrandchildren, Steven Eppard and companion, Courtney Dean and Amanda Hensley and husband, Jarrad, of Shenandoah.
A funeral service will be conducted 12 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton with Pastor Carter Dean officiating. Burial to follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, June 4, prior to the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com
