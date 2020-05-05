Lou Ella Lambert, 69, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. She had contracted COVID-19 and health complications ensued.
Ms. Lambert was born Aug. 19, 1950, in Harrisonburg and was the daughter of the late Eugene Randolph Wolfe and Mae Ella Hottinger.
She was a homemaker.
Surviving are two children, Shawn Wolfe and fiancée, Wendy, of Weyers Cave, and Anjel Lambert of Broadway; and grandchildren, Kelsey Wolfe, Ryan Hall, Emily Hall, Alexia Boggs and Bentley Kennedy.
In addition to her parents, Ms. Lambert was preceded in death by a brother, John Wolfe.
The body was cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
