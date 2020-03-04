Louie E. Gutshall
STAUNTON — Louie Elzabeth (Pitsenbarger) Gutshall, the youngest of six children of Oliver Peter and Masie Naomi (Wilson) Pitsenbarger, was born Aug. 2, 1924, at Doe Hill, Va. She peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Brookdale, Staunton, at 95 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Frank, John and William Pitsenbarger, Mary Hull and Evelyn Bowers.
On April 24, 1943, she married Winfree A. Gutshall in Pueblo, Colo., who preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 1989.
She is survived by sons, Allen, of Mount Sidney and wife, Susan (Bowman) Gutshall and their children, Josh (wife, Ann Hill), Jenny Rodriguez (husband, Alex Rodriguez), and Joey (wife, Kristi); Eddie of Suffolk and wife, Frances (Stokes) Gutshall and their children, Rachel and Joseph. Her son, Jerry Gutshall, preceded her in death, his widow, Linda (Beasley) Gutshall and their son, Jeremy, of Chesterfield County. There are six great-grandchildren, Henry, Gus, Betsy, Freddie, Carter and Morgan, living in the Valley.
The family will receive family and friends from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Henry Funeral Home, 1030 West Beverley St., Staunton, Va., followed by the service at 11 a.m. A service will be conducted by St. John’s United Methodist Church lead pastor, the Rev. Chuck Cole.
Honorary pallbearers will include, Josh, Joey, Joseph, and Jeremy Gutshall, and Alex Rodriguez. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Crusade for Christ, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222 or to American Cancer Society, 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
The full obituary will be available at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.