Louie Zirkle Will, 94, of New Market, died Aug. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
She was born June 24, 1928, in New Market and was the daughter of the late Lewis and Augusta House Zirkle.
She had worked as a bookkeeper for Aileen Company in New Market. She was a graduate of New Market High School and Madison College. Louie was a longtime and active member of Reformation Lutheran Church in New Market, where she also was the lay leader for the Thursday lunches. She was also in the VFW Post No. 2447 Ladies Auxiliary in Edinburg.
On May 18, 1967, she married Jack Calvin Will, who preceded her in death on March 22, 2013.
Surviving are her nieces and nephews, Shirley Cadmus, of Milton, N.C., Betty Cadmus, of Downingtown, Pa., Nancy Franklin, of Houston, Texas, Douglas Zirkle, of Roanoke, Scott Zirkle, of Roanoke, Becky Nelson, of Roanoke, Martha Minter, of Roanoke and Carol Sommer, of Baltimore, Md.; and her beloved cats, especially Sambo.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
She was preceded in death by five siblings, Franklin Zirkle, Harold Zirkle, Gordon Zirkle, Natalie Cadmus, and Robbie Jean Zirkle.
The Rev. Matthew Diehl will conduct a graveside service Friday at 2 p.m. at St. Luke’s U.C.C. (County Line) Cemetery near Timberville.
Friends may sign a guestbook Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
The family wishes to thank her home health nurses and special friends and caregivers, Joy Greene, Wayne Kipps, and Bob Quinker.
Memorial contributions may be made to Reformation Lutheran Church, 9283 N. Congress St., New Market, VA 22844, Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824 or St. Luke’s United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 1126, Timberville, VA 22853.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.