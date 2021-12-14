Louis A. Johnson Jr., 73, of Elkton, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, encompassed by the love of his family.
Born May 28, 1948, in Severn, Md., he was the son of the late Louis A. Johnson Sr. and L. Thelma Johnson. In addition to his parents, Louis was predeceased by a brother, Joseph D. Johnson.
Louis was a caring husband, wonderful dad, brother, grandpa and friend. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Louis is survived by his devoted wife, Shelia B. Johnson, whom he united in marriage on May 30, 2010. Louis is also survived by his loving son and wife, Brook and Angie Johnson; his son, Alan Johnson and grandson, Joshua Johnson (Erica) of Elkton, Va. Surviving sisters, MaryLou Macey (McArthur) of Severna Park, Md., and Patricia A. Steger of Jarrettsville, Md. Surviving stepdaughters, Lee R. Heil (Glen), Charity Taylor (Larry); eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren of Ocala, Fla.
Louis, known as Lou to many, was a hard-working and well-respected man. He was a retired USPS Postmaster and a Real Estate wizard.
As a teenager, Lou worked on farms in the fields in his Maryland neighborhood. Lou started with the postal service in Glen Burnie, Md., soon after graduating high school. While fully employed, he attended real estate courses, obtaining his license, and began working in real estate. Lou moved to Virginia in the early 1980s and continued his dual careers in Virginia until receiving an early retirement with the USPS. After retirement from the postal service, he spent many years working for the attorneys Julias, Blatt & Wolfe and Massanutten Realty in his later years. Lou was an intelligent businessman who knew the letter of the law; of which he boldly wrote and stood for.
Lou adored his cat, Buddy — a faithful companion through his Parkinson’s battle. He enjoyed bluegrass music and never turned down a chance to eat ice cream. Lou delighted in making people laugh, especially with his witty, hand-written, foot-stomping rap which he carried in his pocket, alongside his ink pen and many other, all-important documents. Lou was a faithful man who loved his Virginia, Florida and Maryland family and the Lord.
Family and friends are invited to attend services at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg, Va. Visiting hours will be Friday, Dec. 17, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. A service to celebrate the life and faith of Louis will be held Saturday, Dec. 18, at 11:00 a.m. with interment following at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens. Pastors Wayne Wright and Brad Lewis will officiate the service.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
