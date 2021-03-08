Louis James Ioia of Mount Crawford, passed away Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at Person Memorial Hospital in Roxboro, N.C. Lou was born in St. Petersburg, Fla., to the late Louis Henry and Eleanor Seeger Ioia. As a child, he enjoyed playing baseball and being coached by his father.
Lou graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in Mount Jackson, attended Blue Ridge Community College, and graduated from Virginia Tech. He began his career as a mechanical engineer at RR Donnelley. He became part owner of Shenandoah Engineering Services Inc. and more recently owned and operated Valley Design and Automation, LLC.
Lou had a passion for motorcycles, hot rods, and collecting knives and guitars. He was a member of Doberman Assistance, Rescue & Education and in his leisure time enjoyed watching Star Trek.
Lou is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Deborah Knupp Ioia; a daughter and granddaughter, whom he adored, Sarah Ioia Turner (husband, Jason) and Haleigh Elizabeth Berry; mother-in-law, Geneva Knupp; brothers-in-law, Richard Knupp (wife, Barbra), Kenny Knupp, and Steve Knupp (wife, Bridgett). Also surviving are special friends, Gene Mobley and Susan Maziarz, James and Pam Ayers, Tony and Karen Thorpe; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, friends may volunteer or donate to a favorite charity.
Arrangements are entrusted to Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
