Louise Baber Dellinger, 79, of Harrisonburg, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Born in Charlottesville on Oct. 30, 1940, she was the daughter of the late, William Franklin and Macie Turner Baber. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her three brothers, Bill, Jim and Dan Baber.
Mrs. Dellinger was retired from the Personnel Office at Merck and Company.
Mrs. Dellinger is survived by her husband, Gene A. Dellinger, of Harrisonburg, and two nieces, Danise Hottinger of Harrisonburg and Susan Weeks of Staunton.
Memorial services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity.
