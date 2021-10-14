We lost a true southern lady on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Louise Bowman Callahan, formerly of Decatur, Georgia and Bridgewater, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Sunnyside Retirement Community.
Louise was born in Boones Mill, Virginia, on July 13, 1926, to Macy Alvin and Sylvia White Bowman. She was raised in Martinsville, Virginia with her siblings, Jean Bowman Gordon (Paige) of West Pueblo, Colorado, Hubert Bowman deceased (Margaret), of Clarksville, Tennessee, and Margaret Bowman Capps (Gerald) deceased of Martinsville, Virginia.
Louise met Ed Callahan while attending Martinsville High School. They also worked together at the Martinsville movie theater, she sold tickets and he was the ticket taker. They married in February 1947, while she was attending Bridgewater College and he was serving in the 82nd Airborne. Soon after marriage the two began working in the furniture business, which took them to Atlanta, Georgia.
Louise was a wonderful, loving mother to her children, who all survive her, Linda Reid (Holmes Harrison) of Gwynn’s Island, Virginia, Mike (Sherry née Hoover) Callahan of Clarkesville, Georgia, Mark (Debbie) Callahan of Tenth Legion, Virginia, and Brian (Bonnie) Callahan of Cumming, Georgia. While raising four children, Louise served as a Girl Scout leader, a Cub Scout leader, and anything else she was asked to do by her family or church. Louise was awarded a Lifetime Membership in the Presbyterian Women of the Church for her dedication and service. After decades living in the Atlanta suburbs and mountains of north Georgia, Ed and Louise retired to Bridgewater in 1997. In 1998, Louise was inducted into the Ripples Society of Bridgewater College. Once back in Bridgewater, the two became members of Bridgewater Church of the Brethren and cheered on their beloved Eagles until they were no longer able to attend games.
Louise adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by 11 grandchildren, Ben Reid, Jeff (Amanda) Reid, Jennifer (Michael) Hart, Adam Callahan, Corey Hill, Quinton Callahan (Karen Silveira), Cody (Taryn) Callahan, Kelly Callahan, Josh (Ashton) Callahan, Elizabeth Callahan, and Sam Callahan; and 13 great-grandchildren, Mason Reid, Alexandra Reid, Brodie Reid, Leif McCoy, Adele Reid, Felix Reid, Addison Williams, Braydon Williams, Dawson Hart, Madeleine Callahan, Penelope Callahan, Avery Callahan, and Tessa Callahan.
Her family will always remember Louise for her patience, kindness and love. She was always there for her family, with a smile, a meal, a listening ear, to babysit, or a shoulder to cry on. She shared her love with her family and her family will miss her dearly. Her family wishes to thank the staff at Sunnyside for their loving care of Louise.
The Rev. Jeff Carr will conduct a private family service to place her ashes beside her beloved husband Ed at the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren. A celebration of life may be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please send contributions in her memory to the Sunnyside Fellowship Fund, Bridgewater Church of the Brethren, or the Bridgewater College Scholarship Fund.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.