Louise Carolyn Moyers Rexrode, 90, of Bridgewater, and formerly of Franklin, W.Va., went to her Heavenly home on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the Bridgewater Home. She was born in Franklin, W.Va., on Sept. 10, 1929, and was a daughter of the late Hugh Moyers and Gertrude Mauzy Moyers Simmons.
Louise worked on the family farm and outside the home for a short time at Hanover Shoe Company in Franklin, W.Va. She was a member of Bridgewater United Methodist Church and graduated from Franklin High School, class of 1947.
She was united in marriage on Nov. 7, 1947, to Fred Allen Rexrode of Bridgewater, and had just celebrated their 72nd anniversary.
Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her two sons, Charles "Chuck" Richard Rexrode and wife, Sue, of Bridgewater, and Fred "Rex" Allen Rexrode Jr. and wife, Debi, of Harrisonburg; and a brother, Lacy Moyers of Lynchburg. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Alison Hanifee and husband, Sean, Chad Rexrode and wife, Katie, Ashley Privette and husband, Michael, and Andrea Kiser and husband, Dustin and six great- grandchildren, Evan Hanifee, Brenan Hanifee, Ty Rexrode, Luke Rexrode, Luke Kiser and Logan Privette.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Cornelia Grace, and brothers, Maurice Moyers, Leslie Moyers, Harlan Moyers, and stepfather, Sam Simmons.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Bridgewater United Methodist Church in Bridgewater, Va., with the Rev. Stephen Creech officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church prior to the memorial service.
A graveside service will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Franklin, W.Va., at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Bridgewater Home Endowment Fund, 302 N. Second St., Bridgewater, VA 22812 or the Bridgewater Rescue Squad, PO Box 268, Bridgewater, VA 22812.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
