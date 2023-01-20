Louise Cash Whitmer, 99, of Bridgewater, Va., died Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
She was born July 25, 1923, in Amherst County to the late John Lee Cash Sr. and Emma Elizabeth Campbell Cash. She had 11 siblings, all of whom preceded her in death.
Louise was the first of her family to graduate from college. She earned an undergraduate degree from Madison College, now James Madison University, and master's degree in counseling from the University of Virginia. She also continued postgraduate studies at the University of Richmond.
Louise's entire life was devoted to education serving at the elementary, middle, and high school levels in Georgia and Virginia. She worked in Harrisonburg City Schools, where she served as a teacher, guidance counselor, and guidance director. Louise retired in 1985 as Guidance Director at Harrisonburg High School.
She was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg, where Louise led outreach efforts to members and the community as a congregational care leader.
Louise was united in marriage on Oct. 4, 1943, to Herbert B. Whitmer Jr., who preceded her in death on April 23, 1996. She treasured spending time with her family and is survived by two daughters, Sandra Lineweaver and husband, Price, and Barbara Hill and husband, Donnie; son-in-law, John Foster; six grandchildren, William P. Lineweaver II, M. Brian Lineweaver, Sarah Hill Kurapatskie, Katherine Hill Milano, Joy Aiba, and Bruce Whitmer Foster; 13 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Louise was preceded in death by two daughters, Sarah Whitmer Foster and Rebecca Whitmer Aiba.
The family will receive friends at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the First Presbyterian Church in Harrisonburg followed by a 4 p.m. service with the Rev. Jon Heeringa and the Rev. John Patrick Campbell officiating. A family graveside service will precede the Celebration of Life and Church services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 17 Court Square, Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation Inc., 302 N. 2nd St., Bridgewater, VA 22812, or the Woodbine Cemetery Company, 840 Elmwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.