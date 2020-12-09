Louise Elizabeth Biller Hartman
Louise Elizabeth Biller Hartman, 88, of Broadway, and formerly of Mount Jackson, passed away Dec. 8, 2020, at the home of her nephew, James Hartman, where she had been in failing health for several months.
Mrs. Hartman was born Aug. 28, 1932, to the late Charles Sr. and Dorothy Eaton Biller in Shenandoah County.
Mrs. Hartman was united in marriage to the late George William Hartman on Dec. 21, 1949. He preceded her in death on Jan. 20, 2006.
She was a member of Bethel Mennonite Church. Louise’s greatest joys were gardening and farming the land with her husband, extending hospitality to many visitors, and lending a helping hand to anyone in need.
Mrs. Hartman is survived by a sister, Edna Garrett of Staunton and a brother, Charles Biller Jr. of Weyers Cave. She is also survived by a number of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by three brothers, Raymond Biller, David Biller and Henry Biller.
Pastors Stephen Estep and Fred Rodes will conduct a graveside service Friday at 2 p.m. at Trissels Mennonite Church Cemetery near Broadway.
Friends may visit Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway to pay their respects and sign a guestbook on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The casket will remain closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
