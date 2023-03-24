Louise Ferrell Woodburn
Louise Ferrell Woodburn departed this life March 13, 2023, in Chesterfield County. She was 92 years old.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Ambrose, and from that marriage she is survived by Joan Ambrose (Marvin Drespling), James E. Ambrose (Hue) and John F. Ambrose (Kathy). She was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis E. Darlington, and from that marriage she is survived by Mike Darlington (Christy). She was also preceded in death by her husband, Thurman Woodburn, and she has been blessed with six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Born in Clover, Va., the youngest of 11, she grew up on a tobacco farm during the great depression and World War II. She eventually moved to Richmond and became a nurse.
She loved to cook, especially for others, and her chocolate pie, biscuits and Brunswick Stew were legendary. She was a simple Christian woman, fiercely independent and lived that way until the very end.
A memorial ceremony will be held at Bliley’s-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Road, Richmond, on Saturday, April 8, at 1 p.m.
