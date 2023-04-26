Louise Knight Morris
Louise Knight Morris, 87, of Penn Laird, Va., passed away April 24, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by her children. A daughter of the late John and Bessie Knight, she was born on Sept. 13, 1935, in Harrisonburg.
Louise was a loving wife and devoted mom and grandma. She loved going to yard sales, meeting and talking with people (she never met a stranger) and spending time with family. Louise was always one to offer a helping hand with her kind and giving heart. She was a lifelong member of Penn Laird Pentecostal Church.
On Oct. 20, 1951, she married Palmer “High Top” Morris, who preceded her in death on Dec. 29, 2016.
Surviving are three sons, Ron Morris and wife, Janet, of Pineville, Rick Morris and wife, Brenda, of Penn Laird and Jeff Morris and wife, Diane, of Penn Laird; a daughter, Kathy Watkins and husband, Brian, of Weyers Cave; a brother, Elmer Knight of Maryland; seven grandchildren, Chris Morris, Kevin Morris, Michael Morris, Jonathan Morris, Scott Morris, Brianna Watkins and Justin Watkins; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 11 siblings.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor David Clinedinst officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
