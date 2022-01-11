Louise ‘Lou’ Wampler DeWitt
Louise “Lou” Wampler DeWitt died Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond. She was born in Harrisonburg, Va., on April 13, 1944, to Mark and Nellie Wampler. Lou was married for 52 years to Brydon Merrill DeWitt, who died in 2018.
She is survived by her brother, Jerry Wampler; sister-in-law, Janet Wampler; son, Brydon DeWitt; daughter-in-law, Lisa DeWitt; grandchildren, John, Mark, and Caroline DeWitt; daughter-in-law, Abby DeWitt; niece, Sherry Wampler; and nephew, Jay Wampler.
Lou graduated from Broadway High School and attended Bridgewater College. Her creativity was always evident through her hair salon and catering businesses, love of gardening, and music. She generously volunteered her time with the choir and communion preparation at Second Baptist Church for over 20 years.
A memorial service will be held at Second Baptist Church, Richmond, at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 13.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Second Baptist Church Music Ministry.
