Louise Mongold Vaughan, 83, of Broadway, Va., passed away Dec. 27, 2021, at Shenandoah Terrace in New Market. She was born Aug. 4, 1938, in Mathias, W.Va., to the late Elmer W. and Clara Sirk Mongold.
Louise worked at Pilgrims Pride before retiring. She attended Linville Creek Church of the Brethren in Broadway. Louise had a green thumb with flowers and loved to garden.
On Sept. 1, 1961, she married Leonard Robert Vaughan, who preceded her in death July 1, 2020.
Surviving are two sisters, Lucy Good and husband, Vernon, of Broadway and Treva Mongold of Timberville; three sisters-in-law, Linda Vaughan of Timberville, Betty Simmers of Broadway and Jenny Ritchie of Broadway; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 12 siblings and three brothers-in-law, Samuel Vaughan, James Simmers and Sheridan Ritchie.
Pastor Kenley Simmers will conduct a graveside service 2:00 p.m. Friday at Linville Creek Cemetery. Masks are highly recommended for those not vaccinated.
A guestbook will be available to sign from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway. The casket will be closed.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham County SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Jenny would like to extend her thanks and gratitude to Shenandoah Terrace for their care and compassion shown to Louise over her time there.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
