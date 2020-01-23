Louise R. Thyson
Louise R. Thyson, 69, of Harrisonburg, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Virginia Mennonite Retirement Community.
Louise was born in Omaha, Neb., on Dec. 9, 1950, the daughter of the late Colonel John D. Reid and Margaret M. Reid. Louise is preceded in death by her brother, John D. Reid Jr. (Doug).
She is survived by her son, Jack Thyson (Amber Thyson) of Harrisonburg, Va., and her three granddaughters, Olivia, Annabelle and Leila Thyson, to whom she was their loving Grammy.
As the daughter of an Air Force officer, Louise moved several times when she was young, settling eventually in Vienna, Va. Louise graduated from James Madison High School in 1969. She then left for Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, Va., where she graduated with her Bachelor of Arts in History in 1973.
Louise returned then to Vienna, Va., where she spent years working as a medical office assistant at Vienna Family Medicine. During this time Louise was actively engaged in her community through memberships in the Vienna Jaycees & the Historic Vienna Society. Louise was also a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and could trace her family history back many generations.
In 2006, Louise left Vienna to return to Staunton, Va., where she could be closer to her son, daughter-in-law and granddaughters. During this time, Louise remained active in Staunton through memberships in the Historic Staunton Foundation and the Staunton Music Club. Her final move was to the VMRC in Harrisonburg in 2018, where she formed many wonderful friendships and enjoyed participating in exercise classes and as a member of the Dining Committee.
The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, and a funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater. Burial will be at Dayton Cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the VMRC Foundation, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
