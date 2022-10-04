Louise Rebecca Showman, 92, of Arlington, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at Virginia Hospital Center.
The visitation was held at the home of Terry Showman, her son, at 3401 N. Woodrow St., Arlington, Va. on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Christ United Church of Christ, 14561 Senedo Road, Conicville, Va. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Louise was born Jan. 18, 1930, in Forestville, Va. She proudly claimed the Shenandoah Valley as home and graduated from New Market High School in New Market, Va. She met a young man at a high school basketball game and married Ray Showman in a lifelong commitment. They had one son, Terry Showman.
Louise came to Washington, D.C. and worked for the Federal Government before leaving when Terry was born in 1953. She reentered the workforce in 1965 when she went to work for Arlington County Public Schools as a secretary. She worked in that system for almost 40 years. Her enjoyment and passion was working as an usher at The Kennedy Center, where she worked from 1975 until her stroke in 2016, 41 years. The coworkers from The KC became lifelong friends. She enjoyed being a friend and supporter to all those around her. She was a busy person and enjoyed every minute of her life.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
