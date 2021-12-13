Louise Shirey Phillips, 90, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at her home.
Louise was born Oct. 11, 1931, in Ronceverte, W.Va., to the late Arleigh Shirey and Audrey Anderson Shirey. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Phillips. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Robert Shirey.
Louise loved her family most of all. She was a homemaker and loved to cook and bake, especially baking chocolate chip cookies for her daughters after school. Mrs. Phillips was a member of Manor Memorial United Methodist Church in New Market. She was a lover of the outdoors and enjoyed working in her flower beds.
She is survived by daughters, Cindy Montavon, Debbie Sanderson and husband, Mark, and Joan McDonald and husband, Miller; sisters, Dorothy Talbott and Charlotte Bradley; grandchildren, Julie Meckley, Holly Kellum, Michael Montavon, Melissa Holzgrefe, Zachary McDonald and Evan McDonald; great-grandchildren, Avery Kellum, Harper Meckley, Giuliana Montavon and Anthony Montavon; and beloved dog, Fizzy.
In keeping with Mrs. Phillips wishes, all services will be private.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
