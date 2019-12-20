Louise Watson died on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at the age of 100. She was the consummate Southern lady, keeping her smile, disposition, grace, and courage despite the ravages of 15 years living with Alzheimers. Since the death of her husband, Bill, she lived with marvelous nursing care by the staff of the Gardner House and Joy House in the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Louise Watson was born in Wadesboro, N.C., on June 1, 1919. She lived her early life in Deep Creek, N.C., a small community where her father was a wealthy farmer and store owner. He was crushed economically by the depression following 1929 and died tragically shortly thereafter, interrupting the education of his middle daughter, Louise. She married Bill Watson in 1941, working to support herself and her young son, Steve, while her husband fought in World War II. Louise and Bill moved to Charlotte, N.C., after the war ended to begin rewarding careers for both.
Louise advanced from secretarial work in several companies to become assistant to the president of Duke Energy at her last stop, helping to provide the retirement for Louise and Bill. They moved to Bridgewater, Virginia, in 1993 to be nearer to their family. In 2000, they moved into the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
Louise and Bill were extremely active in the Pritchard Memorial Baptist Church in Charlotte, N.C., later becoming involved in the Bridgewater Church of the Brethren after moving to Virginia. Louise loved gardening, bowling, and bridge as hobbies. She played piano, supported choirs, and led a very active life, primarily as a loving spouse, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her son, Steve, her daughter-in-law, Ruth, her grandchildren, Todd Watson (and wife Shannon) and Wendy Watson Colley (and husband Wes), and her great-grandchildren, Amelia Mae Colley and William Spencer Colley, of Alabama.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Lantz Chapel in the Bridgewater Retirement Community.
