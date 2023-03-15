Lowell Carson Landes died unexpectedly Feb. 23, 2023. He was born March 4, 1947, in Dayton, Va. and eventually made his way to his home in New Orleans.
He is survived by a brother, Ralph Landes (Evelyn) of Dayton; a sister, Leta Horst (Amos) of Harrisonburg; sons, Bryce (Claire) and Lance; daughters, Cori, Sarah, and Ashley; grandchildren, Lois, Hank, Isabelle, Charlie, Lio and Jayne; and many nieces and nephews.
He worked in the telecommunications and coffee industries before his retirement in New Orleans. He then began a movie career playing parts in Beasts of the Southern Wild and Wendy. He loved spending time with his family and friends, going to games, Blues festivals and road trips. He loved to sit outside or in his apartment and listen to music and tell his stories.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Esther and Rhodes Landes, and his beloved wife, Jo. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. On down the road, Papa Lowell.
