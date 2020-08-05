Lowell Herring Good
Lowell Herring Good, 72, born and raised in Harrisonburg and a graduate of Bridgewater College, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Aug. 2, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clifford and Virginia; and brother, Beverly.
He is survived by his devoted wife, Idella; brothers, Carson (Carolyn) and Garnett (Ginger); sister-in-law, Janet; stepchildren, Carl (Vanessa), Carolyn, and John (Jackie); 12 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
Visitation on Thursday 6 to 8 p.m. at Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 W. Broad St., Glen Allen, VA 23060. Funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. at Bennett and interment at 3 p.m. at Dale Memorial Park, 10201 Newbys Bridge Road, Chesterfield, VA 23832.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Lowell’s memory to the Masonic Home of Virginia in Richmond.
