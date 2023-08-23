Lowell L. Koontz, 78, of Glen Allen, passed away Friday, Aug. 18, 2023.
He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Marie; his children, Michael (Julie) and John (Beky); and his grandchildren, Ella, Estelle, Grant, Ames and Paxton.
Lowell was a graduate of Virginia Tech (1967). He was an Earth Science teacher in Fairfax County for 16 years and a planetarium director for 16 years. His hobbies were many--reporting weather observations at glenallenweather.com, avid tomato gardening, mountain climbing, and genealogy. He was the author of the History of the Descendants of John Koontz. In 2023, he was recognized with the Special Service Award from the National Weather Service and the State of Virginia.
The family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the West Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 11020 West Broad St., Glen Allen, Va.
The funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Kyger Funeral Home, 3173 Spotswood Trail, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 with the Rev. Debbie Powell officiating. Interment will follow at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org).
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
