Lowell Robert Barb
Lowell Robert Barb, 67, of Broadway, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior Oct. 30, 2020.
Lowell was born Nov. 9, 1952, in Harrisonburg, Va. He was the son of the late Oscar Felix and Sadie Crider Barb. On Sept. 9, 1980, he married his wife, Victoria. They recently celebrated their 40th anniversary.
Lowell was a graduate of Blue Ridge Community College and a member of Cornerstone Church of Broadway, Va. He was a sponsor of Cornerstone Christian School in Harrisonburg, where his children attended school and his grandchildren are currently students. Following a 31-year career as an assessor in many counties across Virginia, he was elected in 2008 to serve as the Commissioner of the Revenue of Rockingham County, a position he held for 12 years.
Lowell is survived by his wife, Victoria Lee Barb; his son, Jeremy Robert Barb and wife, Kristin Marie Barb; his son, Joshua Lowell Barb and wife, Katelyn Marie Leahy Barb; grandchildren, Aedan Lee Barb, Mara Alexandra Jade Barb and Tirion Rhys Barb, whom he loved dearly; siblings, Annie Lucas, Kale Barb and Betty Beyeler; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his siblings, Shirley McInturff and Ivan Barb.
Lowell loved spending time with his wife and was looking forward to retirement later this year. He loved being with his family and his three grandchildren. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and taking walks on the mountain. Lowell was kind hearted and honest, always saw people for who they were and always worked to help people in any way he could.
Visitation will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg. The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Kyger Funeral Home. Interment will follow the service at Trissels Mennonite Church.
Facial coverings and social distancing will be required for the health of others.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to Cornerstone Christian School of Harrisonburg, Va.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
