Lowell Samuel Knicely
Lowell Samuel Knicely, 81, of Dayton, passed away Dec. 31, 2019, unexpectedly at his home near Mole Hill. He had battled Parkinson’s Disease since 2006.
Mr. Knicely was born April 29, 1938, in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Dewitt P. and Alda C. (Shank) Knicely.
He was a lifelong dairy farmer, who in retirement worked at G&H Foods, Silver Lake Mill, and Country Meat Market at the Dayton Farmers Market. Lowell was a member of the Old Order Mennonite Church.
On March 20, 1962, he married the former Mildred Burkholder, who preceded him in death by three weeks on Dec. 10, 2019.
Mr. Knicely is survived by his children, Wilson Knicely and wife, Shirley, of Bridgewater, Gerald Knicely and wife, Deanne, Lloyd Knicely and wife, Wilda, Stanley Knicely and wife, Mary Ella, Edith Landes and husband, Kenny, all of Dayton; grandchildren, Quentin, Rhonda Witmer and husband, Jordan, Kathryn, Michael, Jordan, Eileen, Shara, Autumn, Alayna, Heidi, Deborah; great-grandson, Brendan; siblings, Charles Knicely and wife, Susie, Anna Lee Knicely, Raymond Knicely and wife, Barbara, Frank Knicely and wife, Alice, Daniel Knicely and wife, Becky; sister-in-law, Martha Knicely; and a brother-in-law, Byard Showalter. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Knicely; and a sister, Margaret Showalter.
The ministers of the church will conduct the funeral service Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Pleasant View Old Order Mennonite Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family will receive friends Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, until 8 p.m. at Mr. Knicely’s home, 859 Bank Church Road, Dayton, Va.
Arrangements entrusted to McMullen Funeral Home.
