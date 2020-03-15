The visitation at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave this evening for Lowell W. Garber Sr. has been canceled.
Most Popular Articles
Articles
- Harrisonburg Resident Tests Positive For Coronavirus
- Harrisonburg, Rockingham County Officials Not Caught Off Guard By Governor’s Two-Week Shuttering
- City, County Declare State Of Emergency
- Parents Worry About Child Care Amid School Closure
- Teachers 'Working Tirelessly' To Ensure Learning Continues
- Retirement Communities Taking Steps To Ward Off COVID-19
- Virginia Coronavirus Count Increases From 17 To 30 In A Day
- James Madison, Bridgewater College Suspend In-Person Classes; 'Preemptive' Action With No Coronavirus Cases Reported On Campus
- Area Schools Cancel Class For Today
- New Things Happening At Massanutten
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 17
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 18
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 19
-
Mar 20
-
Mar 20
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.