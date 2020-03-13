Lowell Wayne Garber Sr., 72, a lifelong resident of Mount Sidney, passed away at his home with his family on March 11, 2020. He had been ill for several years. He was born Nov. 26, 1947, in Mount Sidney and was the son of the late Vernon and Edna Hulvey Garber.
Lowell was a member of the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren. He was a farmer, who was devoted to his family’s Century Farm. Additionally, he was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family.
On Dec. 5, 1971, he married Susan Steele Garber, who survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Lowell Wayne Garber Jr. and wife, Michelle, Brian Garber and wife, Menieka; a daughter, Christine Michael and husband, Cam, all of Mount Sidney; five grandchildren, Shannon, Autumn, Kiersten, and Samuel Garber, Clayton Michael; and one great-grandchild, Zane Hostetler.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, 2020, at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Pastor Daniel House officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, P.O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.